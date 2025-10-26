© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Southeast Asian scam networks are booming. Governments are starting to take action

By Michael Sullivan
Published October 26, 2025 at 6:52 AM MDT

With the Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders meeting in Kuala Lumpur, the growing problem of scam centers is in the spotlight.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent. He moved to Hanoi to open NPR's Southeast Asia Bureau in 2003. Before that, he spent six years as NPR's South Asia correspondent based in but seldom seen in New Delhi.
See stories by Michael Sullivan

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate