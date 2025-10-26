Southeast Asian scam networks are booming. Governments are starting to take action
With the Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders meeting in Kuala Lumpur, the growing problem of scam centers is in the spotlight.
Copyright 2025 NPR
With the Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders meeting in Kuala Lumpur, the growing problem of scam centers is in the spotlight.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.