Moo-sic to their ears: Farmers find cows love jazz music
Farmers are serenading cows with smooth jazz. Studies on whether it boosts milk production are in-cow-clusive, but herds seem udderly delighted by the groovy tunes.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Farmers are serenading cows with smooth jazz. Studies on whether it boosts milk production are in-cow-clusive, but herds seem udderly delighted by the groovy tunes.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.