© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How a declining population is impacting education in Greece

WBUR
Published October 31, 2025 at 9:40 AM MDT

In Greece, like much of Europe and the world, birth rates are sharply declining and populations are quickly aging. The declining number of children has forced difficult decisions for Greek schools facing shrinking enrollments, especially in rural areas and remote islands like Lemnos and Thymaina, where school mergers and closures are angering some parents and teachers and forcing some students to travel by boat to receive an education.

NPR’s Sarah McCammon reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate