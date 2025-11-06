© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Mountain West News Bureau
A regional collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain States of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

As nights grow longer, wildlife crashes spike across the Mountain West — but solutions are helping

KUNR Public Radio | By Kaleb Roedel
Published November 6, 2025 at 2:02 PM MST
This is an image of a mule deer behind a tall wire fence in the open landscape.
Joe Riis
A mule deer approaches one of the 200 fences it must cross on its seasonal migration from Yellowstone to southern Wyoming's Red Desert.

Shorter days mean more nighttime driving — and across the Mountain West, that’s leading to a surge in collisions with wildlife.

November is peak season for animal crashes, partly because the end of daylight saving time puts more drivers on the road at dusk, said Patrick Lane, a senior manager at the Pew Charitable Trusts.

“And that coincides with the exact time that wildlife are most active, especially in the fall, when that also coincides with mating season and wildlife migrations,” Lane said.

According to insurance data from State Farm, Montana drivers have the second-highest odds in the nation of hitting an animal: a 1 in 53 chance. Wyoming (1 in 82), Idaho (1 in 154), and Colorado (1 in 258) are not far behind. Deer and elk are the animals most often involved. And one recent analysis found a 16% increase in collisions in the week after daylight saving time ends.

Those accidents cost Western states hundreds of millions of dollars every year in vehicle damage, medical expenses, and lost wildlife.

But experts say a proven solution is gaining traction: wildlife crossings — overpasses and tunnels that allow animals to pass safely under or over highways. In Colorado, a series of crossings built along State Highway 9 reduced wildlife-vehicle collisions by 90% over five years. Utah has seen similar results.

Other states are following suit. New Mexico allocated $50 million for wildlife crossing projects, and Montana established a dedicated funding mechanism using tax revenue from marijuana sales.

Lane said these efforts — combined with slower, more alert driving — could save lives on both sides of the windshield.

“When you see one animal, there’s likely more,” he added. “If you do encounter one on the road, try not to swerve violently — make small corrections.”

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between KUNR, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio, KJZZ in Arizona and NPR, with additional support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.
Kaleb Roedel
Kaleb is an award-winning journalist and KUNR’s Mountain West News Bureau reporter. His reporting covers issues related to the environment, wildlife and water in Nevada and the region.
