As U.S. and Iran escalate military actions, one student from Idaho remains stranded in Qatar

Boise State Public Radio News | By Julie Luchetta
Published March 3, 2026 at 4:06 PM MST
Alexander Cheek
/
Wikimedia

An Idaho woman whose daughter is stuck in the Middle East spoke to Boise State Public Radio as the U.S. and Iran escalate their military actions in the Persian Gulf.

Allie Garvin grew up in the Treasure Valley and is now a Petroleum Engineering student at Texas A&M. In January, she went to their Qatari campus in Doha for a semester abroad.

Saturday, in response to the U.S .and Israeli bombings, Iran launched retaliatory strikes in neighboring countries. Qatar has closed its airspace and Allie remains stranded. Her mother, Roberta Garvin, shared her story.

Politics & Government IranDonald TrumpMiddle EastWar
