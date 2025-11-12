Democrats point fingers and share their dissent ahead of vote to end the shutdown
After a breakaway faction of Democratic senators supported a deal to end the government shutdown, some in the party expressed their discontent.
Copyright 2025 NPR
After a breakaway faction of Democratic senators supported a deal to end the government shutdown, some in the party expressed their discontent.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.