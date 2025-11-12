© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
While President Trump awards political allies with pardons, others who applied for clemency are still waiting

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 12, 2025 at 9:57 AM MST

In his second administration, President Trump is making ample use of his power to pardon, granting clemency to his close political allies and supporters.

A new ProPublica investigation found that while the president rewards his allies, others who have applied through the Department of Justice’s formal process for clemency are still waiting.

We hear from Jeremy Kohler, a reporter with ProPublica who’s behind the investigation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

