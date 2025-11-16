A year from now, hemp shops could disappear under a new federal ban
WFAE's Steve Harrison reports on how the new spending bill imposes new restrictions on hemp and CBD producers nationwide now that the government has re-opened.
Copyright 2025 NPR
WFAE's Steve Harrison reports on how the new spending bill imposes new restrictions on hemp and CBD producers nationwide now that the government has re-opened.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.