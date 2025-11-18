© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Homeowners insurance is changing fast. See the maps here.

A bee named Lucifer

By Katia Riddle
Published November 18, 2025 at 3:14 PM MST

A scientist in Australia discovered a new species of native bee, which she named Lucifer because it has horns. Many things are unknown about native bees, and it's unclear what purpose the horns serve.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Katia Riddle
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate