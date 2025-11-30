Netanyahu seeks pardon from corruption charges he faces in Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking a pardon of the breach of trust, bribery and fraud charges he's been facing for the past several years.
Copyright 2025 NPR
