Netanyahu seeks pardon from corruption charges he faces in Israel

By Daniel Estrin,
Lauren Frayer
Published November 30, 2025 at 6:14 AM MST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seeking a pardon of the breach of trust, bribery and fraud charges he's been facing for the past several years.

Daniel Estrin
Daniel Estrin is NPR's international correspondent in Jerusalem.
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers South Asia for NPR News. In 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.

