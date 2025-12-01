FDA claims there's a link between COVID-19 vaccines and pediatric deaths
The Food and Drug Administration says it's going to get tougher on vaccines, blaming the deaths of at least 10 children on the COVID-19 vaccines.
Copyright 2025 NPR
