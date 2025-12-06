Senator Warner calls for Defense Secretary Hegseth's resignation after classified strike briefing
Senator Mark Warner says video of the Caribbean attack reveals survivors still on the wreck when the second strike came.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Senator Mark Warner says video of the Caribbean attack reveals survivors still on the wreck when the second strike came.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.