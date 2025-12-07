Can Inter Miami's title win push MLS into the mainstream?
Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to its first MLS Cup, sparking new questions about the league's future. Paul Tenorio of The Athletic was at the final and shared his views.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to its first MLS Cup, sparking new questions about the league's future. Paul Tenorio of The Athletic was at the final and shared his views.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.