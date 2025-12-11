Morning news brief
Senate to vote on two health care proposals Thursday to address rising cost, the Fed approves its third straight interest rate cut, Trump says the U.S. seized an oil tanker off the Venezuelan coast.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Senate to vote on two health care proposals Thursday to address rising cost, the Fed approves its third straight interest rate cut, Trump says the U.S. seized an oil tanker off the Venezuelan coast.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.