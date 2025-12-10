© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Keep Our Community Connected, give the gift of public radio
City Club of Boise
City Club Of Boise

City Club of Boise - Money in Idaho Politics

Published December 10, 2025 at 7:31 AM MST
Gary Apter

A discussion in front of the City Club of Boise explored the changing landscape of money used in Idaho politics to influence election outcomes and to advance or oppose legislative issues.

All money raised or spent in relation to a campaign must be accounted for and tracked. This includes the use of a candidate’s own money. In recent years, more and more funds have poured into the Gem State to bolster, and attack, issues and politicians.

Idaho's new campaign finance system, Sunshine, ensures access to information by candidates, committees, races and donors.

Panelists:

Phil McGrane – Idaho Secretary of State
Chuck Winder – Former Idaho State Pro Tem
Chenele Dixon – Former State Legislator and Executive Director, Idaho Solutions

    Moderated by: Corey Surber, Regional Vice President, Advocacy & Government Relations, Saint Alphonsus

    Tags
    City Club Of Boise Campaign SpendingElectionsIdaho Secretary of StatePhil McGrane

    You make stories like this possible.

    The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

    Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

    Donate