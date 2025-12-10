City Club of Boise - Money in Idaho Politics

A discussion in front of the City Club of Boise explored the changing landscape of money used in Idaho politics to influence election outcomes and to advance or oppose legislative issues.

All money raised or spent in relation to a campaign must be accounted for and tracked. This includes the use of a candidate’s own money. In recent years, more and more funds have poured into the Gem State to bolster, and attack, issues and politicians.

Idaho's new campaign finance system, Sunshine, ensures access to information by candidates, committees, races and donors.

Panelists:

Phil McGrane – Idaho Secretary of State

Chuck Winder – Former Idaho State Pro Tem

Chenele Dixon – Former State Legislator and Executive Director, Idaho Solutions



Moderated by: Corey Surber, Regional Vice President, Advocacy & Government Relations, Saint Alphonsus