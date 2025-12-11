© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Keep Our Community Connected, give the gift of public radio

Venezuela: What's next for the opposition and U.S. pressure on the regime?

By Carrie Kahn
Published December 11, 2025 at 3:17 PM MST

After more than a year in hiding, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado surfaces in Oslo, as the U.S. seizes an oil tanker near Venezuela.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Carrie Kahn
Carrie Kahn is NPR's International Correspondent based in Mexico City, Mexico. She covers Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America. Kahn's reports can be heard on NPR's award-winning news programs including All Things Considered, Morning Edition and Weekend Edition, and on NPR.org.
See stories by Carrie Kahn

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate