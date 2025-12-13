© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Keep Our Community Connected, give the gift of public radio

Maria Corina Machado's daughter reflects on her mother's future

By Sarah Robbins,
Miles ParksAvery Keatley
Published December 13, 2025 at 3:20 PM MST

Ana Corina Sosa, daughter of Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, reflects on her mother's escape from Venezuela and the stakes for the future.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Sarah Robbins
Miles Parks
Miles Parks is a reporter on NPR's Washington Desk. He covers voting and elections, and also reports on breaking news.
See stories by Miles Parks
Avery Keatley
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Avery Keatley

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate