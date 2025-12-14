This college freshman drew the new senate redistricting map for Alabama
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to University of Alabama freshman Daniel DiDonato, whose senate redistricting map was chosen by a U.S. District Judge.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to University of Alabama freshman Daniel DiDonato, whose senate redistricting map was chosen by a U.S. District Judge.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.