Deadly attack on U.S. forces highlights challenges facing Syria's new president
The deadly attack on U.S. forces in Syria underscores the challenges facing the new Syrian president one year into his rule of the fractious nation.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The deadly attack on U.S. forces in Syria underscores the challenges facing the new Syrian president one year into his rule of the fractious nation.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.