Politics chat: Redacted Epstein files released; Trump under pressure about economy

By Ayesha Rascoe,
Deepa Shivaram
Published December 21, 2025 at 6:11 AM MST

Extensive redactions of the Epstein files add to the political pressure President Trump is already under for his handling of the economy.

Weekend Edition Sunday
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR.
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.

