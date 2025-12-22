© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
First Turning Point USA conference after Charlie Kirk's assassination reveals deep fractures

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 22, 2025 at 9:46 AM MST

Right-wing figures gathered this weekend in Phoenix for America Fest, a conference hosted by Turning Point USA. But the unity conservatives found after the assassination of Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk fell apart amid personal attacks and deep divides on the future of the Republican Party.

We get analysis from Jacob Heilbrunn, editor of The National Interest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom

