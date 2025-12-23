© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
Judge orders Trump administration to return deported Venezuelans to the U.S.

By Ximena Bustillo,
Leila Fadel
Published December 23, 2025 at 2:44 AM MST

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to return deported Venezuelans to the U.S. or give them another chance at legal remedies from abroad.

Ximena Bustillo
Ximena Bustillo is a multi-platform reporter at NPR covering politics out of the White House and Congress on air and in print.
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
