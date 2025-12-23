Judge orders Trump administration to return deported Venezuelans to the U.S.
A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to return deported Venezuelans to the U.S. or give them another chance at legal remedies from abroad.
Copyright 2025 NPR
A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to return deported Venezuelans to the U.S. or give them another chance at legal remedies from abroad.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.