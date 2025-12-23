Morning news brief
U.S. says it struck another alleged drug-smuggling boat in the eastern Pacific, a judge rules deported Venezuelans be returned to the U.S., top Heritage Foundation officials leaving amid rift in GOP.
Copyright 2025 NPR
