© 2025 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
On-Air Notice: Due to weather conditions, there may be ongoing outages across the BSPR network

Trump administration says offshore wind is a security risk. An expert weighs in

By Steve Inskeep
Published December 23, 2025 at 2:42 AM MST

Does offshore wind harm or help national security? NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Joseph Majkut of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate