A professor breaks down Russia's negotiating tactics with Ukraine
Nina Khrushcheva, professor of International Affairs at New York's New School, talks about the negotiating tactics Russia is using in peace talks with Ukraine.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Nina Khrushcheva, professor of International Affairs at New York's New School, talks about the negotiating tactics Russia is using in peace talks with Ukraine.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.