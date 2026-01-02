© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump says brighter days are ahead for American farmers

By Kirk Siegler
Published January 2, 2026 at 2:37 PM MST

President Trump says 2026 will be better for American farmers, thanks in part to $12 billion in new federal "bridge payments." But do farmers share that optimism?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Kirk Siegler
As a correspondent on NPR's national desk, Kirk Siegler covers rural life, culture and politics from his base in Boise, Idaho.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate