© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What 'Stranger Things' gets right about wormholes

By Katia Riddle
Published January 2, 2026 at 2:37 PM MST

The much anticipated series finale of Netflix's Stranger Things is predicated on wormholes — a concept in physics that often appears in science fiction. So what are wormholes?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Katia Riddle
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate