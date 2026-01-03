'Wait Wait' for January 3, 2026: Happy New Year!
This week, we anticipate good things for 2026 by reminding ourselves about all the fun we had in 2025, with special guests Pedro Pascal, Chris Perfetti, and Heather Gay
Copyright 2026 NPR
This week, we anticipate good things for 2026 by reminding ourselves about all the fun we had in 2025, with special guests Pedro Pascal, Chris Perfetti, and Heather Gay
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.