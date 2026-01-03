© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
'Wait Wait' for January 3, 2026: Happy New Year!

Published January 3, 2026 at 10:30 AM MST
Pedro Pascal attends the HBO Max Emmy Nominee Celebration at NYA WEST on August 17, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Jon/Getty Images for HBO Max)

This week, we anticipate good things for 2026 by reminding ourselves about all the fun we had in 2025, with special guests Pedro Pascal, Chris Perfetti, and Heather Gay

