Discharge petitions
The discharge petition is a way to force votes by sidestepping the Speaker. For decades it was mostly forgotten, but has been brought back for bills on the Epstein files and to extend ACA subsidies.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The discharge petition is a way to force votes by sidestepping the Speaker. For decades it was mostly forgotten, but has been brought back for bills on the Epstein files and to extend ACA subsidies.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.