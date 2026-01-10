Acclaimed actor Tom Hiddleston discusses his role in the series, 'The Night Manager'
NPR's Scott Simon talks to Tom Hiddleston about starring in the series "The Night Manager," based on a John le Carré novel of the same name.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's Scott Simon talks to Tom Hiddleston about starring in the series "The Night Manager," based on a John le Carré novel of the same name.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.