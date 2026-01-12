Teyana Taylor, Noah Wyle among winners at Sunday's Golden Globes
Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor and Noah Wyle each took home acting awards at the Golden Globes Sunday night. Here's a look at the night's other big winners.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor and Noah Wyle each took home acting awards at the Golden Globes Sunday night. Here's a look at the night's other big winners.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.