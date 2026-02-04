© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Hey Boise, check out this sexy drama about class and mystery

Boise State Public Radio News | By George Prentice
Published February 4, 2026 at 5:00 AM MST
Leta Harris Neustaedter co-stars in Intimate Apparel, opening February 5th
Leta Harris Neustaedter, Boise Little Theater
To be sure, she’s one of our most talented multi-hyphenates.

Actor/singer/musician/mentor/businesswoman/teacher/director/counselor.

And when Leta Harris Neustaedter has er heart set on something … well, stand back.

“It is a journey … me and this play,” she told us four years ago. At the time, Neustaedter was about to perform staged readings of "Intimate Apparel," the award-winning drama from two-time Pulitzer winner Lynn Nottage.

“And then I was hooked. I wanted to mount the full play. I thought, “Who else wants to do this play?’; I just wasn’t able to find anybody else. I couldn’t understand why, because it’s a gorgeous story.”

Indeed, it has been twenty years since "Intimate Apparel" opened to rave reviews and scooped up a bunch of theater trophies. And The Independent said, “it was among the 40 best plays ever written.”

Fast forward to 2026 (and quite appropriately Black History Month): And finally, Nottage’s play about race, class, mystery and dreams will be mounted in Boise Little Theater’s Black Box Theater.
“It may be a minimalist stage; but do I play by the rules? I live my life in a maximalist way!” she said with a big laugh.

Neustaedter visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to preview the play that she has been on a journey with for years.

Find reporter George Prentice @georgepren

George Prentice
As host of Morning Edition, I'm the luckiest person I've ever known because I spend my days listening to smart, passionate, engaging people. It’s a public trust. I lean in to talk with actors, poets, writers and volunteers who make Idaho that much more special.
