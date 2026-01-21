© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Crux' author Gabriel Tallent says taking risks doesn't always guarantee a safety net

By Justine Kenin,
Juana SummersElena Burnett
Published January 21, 2026 at 3:36 PM MST

NPR's Juana Summers speaks with author Gabriel Tallent about his new novel Cruxand why not taking risks doesn't always guarantee a safety net.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Justine Kenin
Justine Kenin is an editor on All Things Considered. She joined NPR in 1999 as an intern. Nothing makes her happier than getting a book in the right reader's hands – most especially her own.
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a co-host of NPR's All Things Considered, alongside Ailsa Chang, Ari Shapiro and Mary Louise Kelly. She joined All Things Considered in June 2022.
Elena Burnett
[Copyright 2024 NPR]

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate