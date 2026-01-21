City Club of Boise - 2026 Pundits Forum

For the 31st year, the City Club of Boise hosted pundits to preview the Idaho legislative session.

The expert panel shared thoughts on the state's budget deficit and how lawmakers are expected to address it to balance the budget. From Idaho Launch and education policy to proposed Medicaid cuts and eliminating state employee positions all in an election year that will see every seat in the legislature up for vote.

Listen for a snapshot of the year to come in Idaho politics featuring panelists:

Dr. Stephanie Witt - Boise State University

James Dawson - Boise State Public Radio

Chuck Winder - Former Senate Pro Tem

Moderated by Kevin Richert, senior reporter for Idaho Education News.