How Trump moves political norms — both slowly and suddenly

By Alejandra Marquez Janse,
Patrick JarenwattananonScott Detrow
Published January 21, 2026 at 3:20 PM MST

NPR's Scott Detrow speaks to Ashley Parker of The Atlantic about her essay recapping how President Trump's relentless boundary-pushing has exhausted his critics.

Alejandra Marquez Janse
Alejandra Marquez Janse is a producer for NPR's evening news program All Things Considered. She was part of a team that traveled to Uvalde, Texas, months after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary to cover its impact on the community. She also helped script and produce NPR's first bilingual special coverage of the State of the Union – broadcast in Spanish and English.
Patrick Jarenwattananon
Scott Detrow
Scott Detrow is a White House correspondent for NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast.
