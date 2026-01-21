© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

More former government lawyers are now starting their own firms

By Carrie Johnson
Published January 21, 2026 at 3:23 PM MST

Prominent former prosecutors are starting their own law firms after they leave Justice Department service. That says a lot about the DOJ and Big Law firms.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Carrie Johnson
Carrie Johnson is a justice correspondent for the Washington Desk.
See stories by Carrie Johnson

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate