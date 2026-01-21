© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Veteran diplomat on Trump's objectives with his World Economic Forum speech

By Leila Fadel
Published January 21, 2026 at 4:46 AM MST

NPR's Leila Fadel asks veteran diplomat Richard Haass about President Trump's objectives with his address to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate