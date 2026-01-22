Former U.S. ambassador discusses the path forward after Trump's Davos speech
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Alan Leventhal, a former U.S. ambassador to Denmark, about developments following President Trump's speech in Davos.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NPR's A Martinez speaks with Alan Leventhal, a former U.S. ambassador to Denmark, about developments following President Trump's speech in Davos.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.