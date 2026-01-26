France could become second country to ban social media for some teens
France is set to debate a proposed social media ban for those under 15 years old, as the country's president backs stricter rules and a high school phone ban.
Copyright 2026 NPR
France is set to debate a proposed social media ban for those under 15 years old, as the country's president backs stricter rules and a high school phone ban.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.