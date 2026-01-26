It’ll soon be time to answer some questions about the Boise Potato Drop fireworks fiasco

Maria Weeg, Director of Community Engagement for the City of Boise, is a glass-half-full person by her own admission.

That said, her latest challenge is fielding questions from … well, someone like me over the founder of the Potato Drop saying, “F*** yea,” and high-fiving his fireworks operator after a Boise Police Officer informed him that his New Year’s Eve fireworks show had just shattered glass windows at the AT&T building.

For the record, Dylan Cline’s “demeanor changed,” according to BPD when they also told him that the broken glass had severely injured a five-year-old child.

But Cline’s expletives didn’t stop there. Later in the evening, when referring to the City of Boise and its mayor, he used profanities so intense that we couldn’t – using asterisks – even hint at reporting here.

But there’s much more to consider when the Special Events Committee has a post-event review, sometime in the very near future.

“We look at everything that happened. Was there anything unexpected?” Weeg asked as a hypothetical. "Is there anything that we’d like to see them do differently?”

Weeg visited with Morning Edition host George Prentice to talk about the very particular lens that the committee looks through, not just for a Potato Drop, but any event that attracts large numbers of people to Boise’s downtown core.

