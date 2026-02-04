American dream denied: A Frenchman's ICE nightmare
A young French tennis coach who once lived the American dream describes being detained, shackled and expelled under the Trump administration's tightened border rules.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A young French tennis coach who once lived the American dream describes being detained, shackled and expelled under the Trump administration's tightened border rules.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.