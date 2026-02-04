© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
Pioneering African-American baseball player Ron Teasley has died at 99

NPR | By Debbie Elliott
Published February 4, 2026 at 4:05 PM MST

Ron Teasley, one of the last remaining veterans of the Negro Leagues, has died. A native of Detroit, Teasley sparkled on the baseball diamond. He was 99.

