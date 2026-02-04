What is 'ski mountaineering,' the new sport added to the Winter Olympics?
Ski mountaineering is a new sport in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy and mogul skiing, gets an additional twist; skiers now participate in pairs.
Copyright 2026 NPR
