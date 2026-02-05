© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Morning news brief

NPR | By Steve Inskeep,
Leila Fadel
Published February 5, 2026 at 2:56 AM MST

Hundreds of federal agents are leaving from Minnesota, poll finds a jump in disapproval of ICE among Democrats and Independents, the last major arms control treaty between Russia and the U.S. expires.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate