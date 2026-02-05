Morning news brief
Hundreds of federal agents are leaving from Minnesota, poll finds a jump in disapproval of ICE among Democrats and Independents, the last major arms control treaty between Russia and the U.S. expires.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Hundreds of federal agents are leaving from Minnesota, poll finds a jump in disapproval of ICE among Democrats and Independents, the last major arms control treaty between Russia and the U.S. expires.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.