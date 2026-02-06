© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Latest release of Epstein files puts spotlight on prominent names

NPR | By Scott Neuman,
Leila Fadel
Published February 6, 2026 at 2:48 AM MST

The Justice Department's latest release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein files has led to new scrutiny of powerful people in convicted sex offender's orbit.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
Morning Edition
Scott Neuman
Scott Neuman is a reporter and editor, working mainly on breaking news for NPR's digital and radio platforms.
See stories by Scott Neuman
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate