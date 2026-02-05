In emotional town hall, Idahoans beg lawmakers to save Medicaid services, calls cuts 'inhumane'

More than 500 people attended a town hall at the capitol Wednesday in defense of Medicaid . During emotional testimonies, families, patients and advocates pleaded to preserve Medicaid services vital to loved ones and special needs people.

For close to four hours, attendees waited in overflow rooms at the Capitol before taking turns to testify in front of the democrat-led forum. Roughly 120 people came to the podium to testify.

Caregivers described how pay cuts to home services and canceled special needs programs threatened the well being, and in some cases, survival of vulnerable children and adults.

Megan Case, whose daughter has complex medical issues, spoke about the impact of the cuts on special needs families.

“They're tired of having to beg for the bare minimum. They're tired of having to justify everything they ask for. And they're tired of being part of a village that doesn't value them as a villager,” she said.

Robert Wagner, CEO of the Idaho Falls addiction and mental health program Stewards of Recovery, described how cuts would ultimately cost more money to the State.

“You can pay now or pay more later, right?” he said. “When treatments cut, the needs don't disappear. It goes to more expensive settings emergency rooms, jails, prisons, psychiatric hospitals, courts, CPS, foster care, law enforcement.”

Many denounced the cuts as cruel, inhumane and devastating. Tawny Reyna came to the podium with her young son Kai, born prematurely at 25 weeks.

“I will continue to fight for his life. But Idaho was supposed to be a safe place for him,” she said tearfully. “So don't cut Medicaid.”