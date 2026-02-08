How one New Hampshire town made sure its water was 'Safe to Drink'
NPR's Emily Kwong talks with Mara Hoplamazian about the new podcast, "Safe to Drink," about Merrimack, New Hampshire's fight for clean drinking water.
