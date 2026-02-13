© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIN Kind Dinner get tickets here

A woman grieving her divorce found comfort from a couple on the trail

NPR
Published February 13, 2026 at 2:45 PM MST

The news of Kristi Reeves' finalized divorce hit her hard, so she grabbed her shoes and headed for the mountains. On the trail, she encountered a couple.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate