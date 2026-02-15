© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KIN Kind Dinner get tickets here

Chef's soup dumpling lesson doubles as a love letter to DC's Chinatown

NPR | By Emily Kwong,
Kai McNameeAhmad Damen
Published February 15, 2026 at 3:14 PM MST

Chef Tim Ma, owner of Lucky Danger in Washington's Chinatown, walks us through how to fold soup dumplings in preparation for Lunar New Year celebrations.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
See stories by Emily Kwong
Kai McNamee
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Ahmad Damen
Ahmad Damen is an editor for All Things Considered based in Washington, D.C. He first joined NPR's and WBUR's Here & Now as an editor in 2024. Damen brings more than 15 years of experience in journalism, with roles spanning six countries.

You make stories like this possible.

The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.

Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.

Donate