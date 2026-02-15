Chef's soup dumpling lesson doubles as a love letter to DC's Chinatown
Chef Tim Ma, owner of Lucky Danger in Washington's Chinatown, walks us through how to fold soup dumplings in preparation for Lunar New Year celebrations.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Chef Tim Ma, owner of Lucky Danger in Washington's Chinatown, walks us through how to fold soup dumplings in preparation for Lunar New Year celebrations.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The biggest portion of Boise State Public Radio's funding comes from readers like you who value fact-based journalism and trustworthy information.
Your donation today helps make our local reporting free for our entire community.