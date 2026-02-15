Munich conference ends with Europe looking for a future less dependent on the U.S.
As the Munich Security Conference wraps up, reassurances from Marco Rubio met a Europe questioning whether it can — and must — stand on its own.
Copyright 2026 NPR
